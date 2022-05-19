Independence police investigate Wednesday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police Department officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the area of east 39th Street and south Lynn Street.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to a sound of shots fired call around 9:50 p.m.

A citizen called police stating that there was a person lying on the sidewalk near east 39th Street and south Pleasant Street.

The victim lying on the sidewalk, an adult male, had sustained gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived on the scene, the male was declared deceased.

The release said that there are no suspects at this time, and IPD detectives are investigating the case.

"Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477), reference IPD Case Number 22-32214," the release said.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .