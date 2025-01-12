Independence police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the span of a little over three hours on Saturday.

The first shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. when IPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 17000 block of US 24 Highway.

Upon arrival, they located a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said an adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The second shooting occurred at 5:35 a.m. when police were dispatched to the 11600 block of E. 38th Street.

Officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds once they arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

