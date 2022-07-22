Watch Now
Independence police investigating after man shot outside of Quiktrip

1 person in custody
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tod Palmer/KSHB 41
Police investigate a shooing on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the parking lot of a Quik Trip located in the 17800 block of E. 39th St. in Independence.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 15:49:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Independence are investigating a shooting outside of a Quik Trip that injured a man on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the shooting outside of the Quik Trip located in the 17800 block of East 39th Street.

Around 1:15 p.m., police were called to the Quik Trip on reports of a disturbance.

While enroute, a man shot the victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers took the man who allegedly shot the victim into custody.

