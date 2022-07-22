Independence police investigating after man shot outside of Quiktrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating a shooting outside of a Quik Trip that injured a man on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the shooting outside of the Quik Trip located in the 17800 block of East 39th Street.

Around 1:15 p.m., police were called to the Quik Trip on reports of a disturbance.

While enroute, a man shot the victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers took the man who allegedly shot the victim into custody.

