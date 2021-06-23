Independence police investigating after woman fatally shot, dropped off at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the head and dropped off at a hospital.

According to the department, the victim was dropped off at a hospital near 19600 block of east 39th Street early Wednesday morning.

Police identified her as Ales L. Carr, 30, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Carr, but she later died.

The department believes she was shot in an Independence home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

