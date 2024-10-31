Watch Now
Independence police investigating death of 7-year-old juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating the death of a 7-year-old juvenile about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of 32nd Street and Crysler Avenue.

A police spokesperson said Independence fire officials were initially sent to the area on a medical call. Fire emergency crews arrived and called police to investigate.

The spokesperson did not indicate what time the juvenile may have died, or the cause of death.

Independence detectives are still on scene waiting on a search warrant.

As of Thursday morning, the case was labeled a death investigation.

We have a crew enroute and will update the story when more information is released.

