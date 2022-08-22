Independence police investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a double homicide near 14th Street and Scott Avenue, according to Independence Police Department spokesperson Jack Taylor.

Officers are on the scene. A social media post by the department states the situation is “ongoing and fluid at this time.”

Taylor is responding to the area to provide an update.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .