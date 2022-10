KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Road Star gas station located at 11100 E. U.S. 40 Highway.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched on reports of a shooting.

Police located the victim, who died at the scene.

IPD has taken two persons of interest into custody regarding the incident.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

