Independence police investigating Monday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police Department officers are investigating a shooting at Cogan Drive and Milton Drive.

According to a social media post from the department, the incident began with a traffic accident on Missouri Route 291 and Gudgell Avenue.

After crashing on Route 291, the vehicles then chased each other into a nearby neighborhood shooting at each other, according to a department spokesperson.

One of the subjects has been transported to a nearby hospital and the other is in custody.

This is a developing story.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .