Independence police investigating Monday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police Department officers are investigating a shooting at Cogan Drive and Milton Drive.
According to a social media post from the department, the incident began with a traffic accident on Missouri Route 291 and Gudgell Avenue.
After crashing on Route 291, the vehicles then chased each other into a nearby neighborhood shooting at each other, according to a department spokesperson.
One of the subjects has been transported to a nearby hospital and the other is in custody.
This is a developing story.
