Independence police investigating shooting in 2000 block of S Northern Boulevard

Initial reports indicate road rage as cause
Phillip Hawkins
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 16:50:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of South Northern Boulevard.

Both subjects left the area in vehicles while officers were en route, according to a news release.

Police then located one vehicle near 23rd Street and Harris Avenue. The other vehicle was found in the area of 18th Street and Hawthorne Avenue.

One male has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, and one male is in custody.

“Initial indications are that this was a result of road rage, however officers are investigating,” IPD said in the release.

IPD confirms all subjects are accounted for as investigation into this incident continues.

