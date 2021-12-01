Independence police investigating shooting outside a 54th Street Grill and Bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside of a 54th Street Grill and Bar located at 18700 East 38th Terrace South.

According to the department, one woman was injured in the shooting.

The extent of the victim's injuries weren't immediately available and no suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

