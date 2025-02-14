Independence police involved in shooting Thursday night, officers not injured

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An officer or officers from the Independence Police Department were involved in a shooting Thursday night. A large crime scene could be seen on East 23rd Street under Interstate 435.

Independence Police referred all questions about the incident to a spokesperson for the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team.

The team investigates officer-involved shootings in Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview and Lee's Summit.

No other information, including the condition of the person shot, was available late Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

