Independence police look for parents of wandering girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of a girl found on Thursday.

Police say the girl was found Thursday morning wandering alone in the area of 23rd Terrace and Forest.

A police spokesperson says officers believe she lives in the area but the girl is unable to provide an address.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.