Independence police respond to shots-fired incident at Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police responded to a shots-fired incident Saturday night at Walmart.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the store at 4000 South Bolger Road, where an Independence Police Department spokesperson said that during a fist fight in the parking lot, one of the subjects pulled out a gun and fired it in the air.

No one was shot, according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

