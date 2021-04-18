Independence police respond to shots-fired incident at Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police responded to a shots-fired incident Saturday night at Walmart.
Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the store at 4000 South Bolger Road, where an Independence Police Department spokesperson said that during a fist fight in the parking lot, one of the subjects pulled out a gun and fired it in the air.
No one was shot, according to the spokesperson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
