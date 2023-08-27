Independence police responds to disturbance involving 50-60 people outside Wendy's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department responded to a large disturbance overnight involving 50-60 people outside a Wendy's fast food restaurant.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the scene at 9014 East U.S. 40 Highway in Independence, due to the number of people involved in the incident.

Investigation from police determined that shots were fired into the air to break up the disturbance.

Nobody was struck by gunfire and the disturbance was later broken up.

One woman was injured during the incident and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

