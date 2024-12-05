Independence police say man killed in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating the shooting death of a man early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the Independence Ridge Apartments in the 19100 block of E. 37th Terrrace South on a shooting.

When they arrived, they located the man dead inside of an apartment.

As part of the investigation, police learned of another shooting victim connected to the incident who was receiving treatment at an area hospital. That person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

A police spokesperson said detectives were working to develop suspect information Thursday morning.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.