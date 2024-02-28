Independence police search for man who went missing Jan. 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Jan. 7.

Irvin J. Banda-Silva was last in contact with his family early last month and has not been seen since, per IPD.

Banda-Silva is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes, a cross tattoo on the back of his neck and was last seen with a full beard and a mohawk.

Police say his family "is concerned for his mental well being, believing there may be undiagnosed conditions."

The family told officers that he has visited homeless shelters in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD at 816-325-7330.

