Independence police search for missing 44-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 6.

Ebony Duncan was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of 19200 East 37th Terrace.

Her family members reported her missing after she failed to show up for work on Thursday.

Duncan was last seen traveling on foot when she was picked up by the vehicle pictured below.

Independence Police Department The vehicle Ebony Duncan was last seen entering before her family reported her missing.

Those with information pertaining to Duncan's whereabouts are asked to call Independence's Investigation Unit at (816)-325-7330 or their local law enforcement agency.

