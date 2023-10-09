Independence police search for missing man last seen in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for a man who has not been seen since Sept. 24.

Curtis S. Jewett, 31, was last seen in the 300 block of East Nettleton Avenue in Independence, Missouri.

His family said they last spoke to him over the phone two days later when he called for help with a broken-down vehicle.

"No one has heard from him since," Independence police said in a news release.

In photos shared by police, Jewett appears to be a white male with dark hair.

Independence police also released photos of a white and gray pickup truck tied to Jewett, with damage to the front and back bumpers and back right door.

Anyone with information on Jewett's whereabouts is asked to call the Independence Police Department's Investigations Unit at 816-325-7330.

