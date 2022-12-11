Independence police search for suspect after man dies in shooting at apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 man died in a shooting in an Independence apartment early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m., the Independence Police Department received reports of a fatal shooting in an apartment complex in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male, who was pronounced dead.

Independence police say the suspect fled from the residence before the officers arrived.

Police say they have identified a suspect who they are actively search for.

The homicide remains under investigation by Independence police.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

