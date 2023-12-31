Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Independence police search for suspect of deadly hit-and-run crash

INDEPENDENCE POLICE.jpg
Charlie Keegan
An Independence, Missouri, police vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE POLICE.jpg
Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 12:18:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday evening near U.S. 40 Highway and Norfleet Road.

Police say that around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle that appears to be a black sedan struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian later died from injuries, according to IPD.

Police say the vehicle likely has damage to its front passenger side and may be missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Buck in the IPD Traffic Safety Unit by calling 816-325-7300 or emailing jbuck@indepmo.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone