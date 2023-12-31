Independence police search for suspect of deadly hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday evening near U.S. 40 Highway and Norfleet Road.

Police say that around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle that appears to be a black sedan struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian later died from injuries, according to IPD.

Police say the vehicle likely has damage to its front passenger side and may be missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Buck in the IPD Traffic Safety Unit by calling 816-325-7300 or emailing jbuck@indepmo.org.

