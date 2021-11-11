Independence police working stand off with possibly armed person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is working a stand off in the 4300 block of South Greenwich Lane.

According to the department, a man has barricaded themselves in a residence and may be armed.

Independence police public information officer Jack Taylor, said the man is wanted by authorities.

People should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

