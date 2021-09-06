Independence robbery suspect arrested at Clay County motel after fleeing police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in jail after armed robbery an early Monday morning in Independence and arrest at a Clay County, Missouri, motel.

The incident began about 3:50 a.m. when two men, one armed with a rifle, demanded the cash register at a CVS store, 3825 South Noland Road in Independence.

Police said the store clerk fired a gunshot at the pair and they fled.

No information was immediately available on whether or not either of the men were hit by the clerk's gunfire.

Independence police officers saw a vehicle speeding from the store and gave chase, police said.

Officers stopped chasing the vehicle because of dangerous driving by one of the suspects, police said.

Clay County Sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a Randolph motel, and a rifle could be seen in the back seat.

The vehicle had been stolen.

One person was arrested.

There's no additional information at this time on the second suspect.

