Independence School District offering $250 reward for tips in 'unsubstantiated' threat at Truman High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School District said a threat written on the walls of a Truman High School bathroom was discovered Monday afternoon.

The district informed the Independence Police Department and reached the conclusion that the threat was unsubstantiated, according to a message shared with Truman High School parents on Tuesday morning.

Classes are continuing as normal this week, but additional security will be present at the school as a precaution, the message said.

The Independence School District is offering a reward of $250 for information identifying the person who wrote the threat.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.