Independence shooting leaves 1 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a shooting in Independence, Missouri, Friday morning around 8:40 a.m.
Police were dispatched to Hawthorne Place Apartments on E 5th St. N. Upon arrival they found a male victim lying in the street.
The victim was transported to a hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.