Independence shooting leaves 1 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a shooting in Independence, Missouri, Friday morning around 8:40 a.m.

Police were dispatched to Hawthorne Place Apartments on E 5th St. N. Upon arrival they found a male victim lying in the street.

The victim was transported to a hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

