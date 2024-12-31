Independence standoff ends peacefully after daylong negotiations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department was involved in a standoff Monday afternoon, but after several hours it ended peacefully and a man was taken into custody.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of South Crescent Avenue about 1 p.m. Monday.

The caller reported someone shot into their home.

Officers arrived and observed evidence of a shooting at the home.

Officers then made contact with the suspect, who told officers to "shoot me", and barricaded himself in his home.

The officers asked for additional resources and negotiations began.

Shortly before midnight the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

He was the only person in the home.

A case will be sent to the prosecutors office for possible charges.

