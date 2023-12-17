Watch Now
Independence woman dies in pedestrian crash on Interstate 70 Saturday night

Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 11:42:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 70 near Adams Dairy Parkway in Blue Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, a 16-year-old from Odessa, Missouri, was traveling eastbound on I-70, while a 24-year-old woman was standing in the roadway.

The driver swerved to avoid the woman, but the front right of the vehicle struck her, per MSHP.

The pedestrian, identified as Annamarie L. Ramirez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Blue Springs Police Department assisted in responding to the collision.

MSHP is investigating the fatal collision.

