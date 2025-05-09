Indiana woman, 37, struck, killed Thursday night in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe are investigating after a woman was struck and killed Thursday night while walking near Sante Fe Street.

A police spokesperson said around 9:12 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call reporting a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian near Sante Fe Street and Blake Road.

First responders arrived and located an adult female pedestrian who was struck. The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police identified the woman Friday as 37-year-old Jill Turner of Indiana.

A spokesperson said the driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene following the crash and was cooperating in the investigation.

