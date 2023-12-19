Area emergency crews help transport patients from Liberty Hospital amid 'information technology event'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City area emergency crews assisted Liberty Hospital with transporting patients as an "information technology event" impacted hospital operations Tuesday.

Liberty Hospital spokesperson Michelle Manuel said the event began early Tuesday morning, and that the hospital is operating on "standard downtime procedures."

"Patient safety remains our utmost concern," Manuel said in statement to KSHB 41. "We are in the process of evaluating every patient to ensure they receive the highest quality of care and to determine next steps, which may include transfer to another facility."

Liberty Hospital reached out to the Mid-America Regional Council's strike team for assistance, said Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Hopkins said KCFD is part of the strike team that sends help when it's activated.

KCFD, the Lee's Summit Fire Department, Fort Osage Fire Protection District, Central Jackson County Fire District are all assisting with transporting patients.

The hospital said it is asking people to seek emergency care at other emergency departments during the IT event.

The hospital's clinics are contacting patients with scheduled appointments to determine next steps.

No other details on the specifics of the event were immediately available.

