Injury crash at 119th, Quivira in Overland Park closes intersection, downs power lines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is responding to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at West 119th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Police believe that both drivers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision downed a power line and light pole at 119th and Quivira, leaving live wires across the roadway.

The intersection is currently closed in all directions and police say it could remain shut down for "an extended time" while crews work to clear the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

