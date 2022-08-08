Watch Now
Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility, homicide cited as cause

Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 21:08:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility was reported dead on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The facility reports the “apparent cause” of Fred Patterson III’s death was homicide. Results of an independent autopsy are pending.

Facility protocol dictates the death of an inmate in custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections must be investigated by KDOC as well as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Patterson, 56, was admitted to Lansing Correctional Facility on May 24, 2022.

His offenses took place in Douglas County and include one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child greater than 14 and less the 16 years of age along with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child less than 14 years of age, per a news release.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.


