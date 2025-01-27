Inmate dies in Miami County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami County is investigating the death of an inmate early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office reports that jail staff found a male inmate unresponsive inside a housing cell at 4:46 a.m. Monday.

Jail staff performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The inmate was transported to an area hospital and then pronounced dead.

Miami County then contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, which responded to the jail and is conducting the investigation.

