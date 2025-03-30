Inmate dies Saturday in Leavenworth prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died Saturday, March 29, at the Federal Correctional Institution in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Around 7:15 p.m., Denix Heredia-Chang, 28, was found unresponsive.

Despite employees initiating life-saving measures and calling for additional emergency medical personnel, Heredia-Chang was pronounced dead, per the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP).

Heredia-Chang came to the correctional facility on May 7, 2024, under pretrial status after being indicted for synthetic narcotic sale.

“No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured and at no time was the public in danger,” FBOP stated in a news release.

According to the agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service have been notified of the incident.

