Inmate escapes from Phelps County Jail in central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI and Phelps County Sheriff's Office are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Phelps County Jail in central Missouri on Friday night.

Jonathan S. O'Dell escaped the jail with another inmate, Steven Timothy Scott, by "comprising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building," according to the FBI.

Scott turned himself in shortly after escaping, but O'Dell remains at-large.

FBI Jonathan S. O'Dell escaping the Phelps County Jail on Sept. 29.

O'Dell is accused of firing a weapon at FBI special agents while they were executing a search warrant at his residence on Oct. 7, 2022. FBI agents didn't return fire at O'Dell and established a perimeter at the scene.

The escapee also stands accused on federal charges of planning to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border to shoot illegal immigrants crossing into Texas and any U.S. Border Patrol employees and officers who attempted to stop him.

O'Dell is described as a 33-year-old white male who stands 6-feet, 1-inch-tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard.

The FBI says he may have shaved his beard to hide his identity. Missouri Public Safety shared an image of O'Dell without facial hair on social media.

This is what escaped Phelps County Jail inmate O'Dell looked like without his beard. Call 911 is you see him. pic.twitter.com/FPCCePTAKv — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) September 30, 2023

He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with a Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe on them.

"O’Dell should be considered extremely dangerous and is being held for numerous weapons charges," the FBI said in a release. "O’Dell is known to have associates in and around central Missouri, specifically the Warsaw, Columbia and Springfield areas."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200, or online via the FBI's online tip form.

"As a reminder, anyone who aids a wanted fugitive could be subject to serious charges," the FBI said.

