KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Inmates at the Clay County Detention Center caused a disturbance after being upset with prepackaged meals they were served for dinner.

According to a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office, specially trained tactical teams were deployed to restore order.

The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. when the inmates demanded hot meals.

They began causing a disturbance and violating rules and were ordered to lock down.

When they refused, commanders deployed a detention emergency response team.

The team is trained to deescalate detention disturbance and keep inmates and staff safe.

Sarah Boyd, spokeswoman with the sheriff's office, said the prepackaged meals met all required standards for calories and nutrition.

Boyd said they were served in place of hot meals due to visitations and optional educational and religious programming taking place inside the detention center.

No one was injured in the disturbance and all inmates were safely in their cells by 9:30 p.m.

—