Investigation determines man involved in shooting with Gardner police shot himself

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was involved in a shooting incident with an officer from the Gardner Police Department shot himself, according to an initial investigation.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 17900 block of South Moonlight Road to check on a man who was potentially suicidal.

When they arrived, the man allegedly pointed a handgun at an officer, who returned fire.

During the gunfire, the man suffered a self-inflected injury.

The man is expected to survive the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

