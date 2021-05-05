Investigation file for Britt Reid crash subject to protective order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The investigation file for a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid will be "subject to a protective order" – and only made available to the attorney representing the family of a 5-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury – until the criminal case has concluded.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners stated in a petition filed Tuesday that releasing the information could affect prosecution in the case against Reid without a protective order.

Reid was charged last month with driving while intoxicated in connection to the Feb. 4 crash that left Ariel Young in a coma for weeks, after which she received the TBI diagnosis .

KCPD released a redacted crash report in late February that blacked out several paragraphs of the narrative describing the crash.

Assistant Jackson County Prosecutor Brady Twenter, who oversees Reid’s case, said, according to an affidavit, that the investigation file being made public “could taint a potential jury pool of people in the future criminal trial.” Twenter also said that information on juvenile witnesses and victims is contained in the file.

Redacted investigation files will be made available to the crash victim's attorney within 30 days and will be subject to a protective order.

Reid's next court appearance is set for May 27.

