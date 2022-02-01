Investigation underway after Kansas City police shoot man Monday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by Kansas City, Missouri, police on Monday evening.

He was shot in the hand during a confrontation near east 29th street and Wayne Avenue.

Officers responded to scene on reports of a man who was pointing a gun at neighbors.

When they arrived, the man allegedly shot at officers. They then returned fire striking the man in the hand.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

