KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot someone on Wednesday night.

The shooting unfolded near Metropolitan Avenue & S 12th Street, according to KCKPD spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand.

Chartrand couldn't immediately say what led to the shooting or if any officers were injured.

The condition of the person wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

