Investigation underway after man dies in RV fire in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died when an RV caught fire Thursday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

About 6:44 p.m., crews with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the 4400 block of Montgall Avenue on reports of a fire.

Responding crews located a RV that was full involved with flames and were able to distinguish it using one handline, the department said.

Firefighters entered the RV once the fire was out and located the man dead inside. Investigators are working to identify the man.

There's no immediate word on what caused the fire, but the Kansas City Police Department and bomb and arson detectives are continuing the investigation.

