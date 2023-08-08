Investigators return to Missouri River in search of evidence in death of Jaynie Crosdale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities were out on the water Tuesday searching for additional evidence in the area where kayakers found the remains of Jaynie Crosdale.

Crosdale's remains were located inside a blue barrel on June 24 by two kayakers on the Missouri River near Hills Island Chute, north of Grand Pass, Missouri.

Excelsior Springs police are investigating whether Timothy Haslett Jr., who's accused of holding a woman against her will for weeks and raping her, is a suspect in Crosdale's death.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson, along with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rob Sanders, were out at Hills Island Chute with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Tuesday to see the scene for themselves and become familiar with the location.

KSHB 41 investigator Sarah Plake discovered MSHP's marine division has received and followed up on additional tips in Crosdale's death.

Thompson is asking the public to be on the lookout for more barrels in the river since Crodale was found inside such a vessel.

Investigators are reviewing whether Crosdale's barrel matches any evidence processed in Haslett's home.

