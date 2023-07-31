Kayakers found remains of potential witness in case of Timothy Haslett Jr., MSHP says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Monday that a woman they believed could be a witness in the ongoing criminal case against Timothy Haslett has been found dead.

In January, Excelsior Springs police asked for the public's help to locate Jaynie M. Crosdale as authorities believed she had information regarding Haslett's case.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson shared in a news release Monday the remains were located in Saline County and were confirmed on Sunday to be Crosdale's.

On June 24, two kayakers contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol about a body in the Missouri River.

MSHP spokesperson Sgt. Andy Bell said the agency's marine division later recovered the body, which were confirmed Sunday to belong to Crosdale.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the day Haslett was arrested, a woman managed to escape Haslett's basement, where she was allegedly being held against her will, while he was taking his children to school.

Around 8 a.m., the victim knocked on doors in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street in Excelsior Springs seeking help, claiming she was kidnapped and raped.

Court documents revealed the woman was wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and duct tape around her neck when paramedics first made contact with her.

Haslett is charged with nine felony charges in connection to the case.

—

