Investigators seek information in Lawrence bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truity Credit Union in Lawrence, Kansas, was robbed Tuesday morning.

The suspect entered the bank at 2221 W. 31st Street around 9:30 a.m. and demanded cash. He displayed a handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, grey gloves and black or dark blue pants, according to the FBI Kansas City Field Office.

Anyone with information is being asked to call FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200, the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509, or their local law enforcement.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .