Investigators seize 82 guns, arrest 3 Kansas City-area men after months-long investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors charged three Kansas City-area men for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to illegally sell guns.

Alejandro Zavala, Cody Bonhomme and Kaleb Acuna were all arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic fire arms and intent to distribute and possess cocaine and marijuana, according to a press release.

According to court documents, investigative agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began meeting with a confidential informant on March 1.

The confidential informant told investigators Zavala worked with Bonhomme and Acuna to run the trafficking operation.

From March 1 to May 23, the confidential informant set up at least seven meetings between an undercover ATF agent and either Zavala, Bonhomme and Acuna.

During the meetings, the trio allegedly sold dozens of guns and drugs to the undercover agent.

The transactions were done across multiple houses and business parking lots across Kansas City.

The weapons ranged from hand guns to rifles and guns that were altered into fully automatic weapons, per the release.

During the investigation, the confidential informant alleged that Zavala and Bonhomme had been involved in several shooting incidents, according to court documents.

The informant was able to describe an incident in February 2022 when Zavala allegedly shot someone over an owed drug debt in the Northland.

While conducting surveillance outside of Acuna's residence on May 7, agents witnessed four people run inside the home and commit a home invasion, per court documents.

Investigators later uncovered the robbers had taken several guns and cocaine.

On May 31, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the trio's homes and recovered 82 guns, four silencers and 34 machine gun conversion devices.

