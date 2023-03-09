Iowa man dies at Leavenworth penitentiary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at the satellite camp adjacent to United States Penitentiary Leavenworth was found unresponsive around noon Wednesday.

Inmate Nolan Otto Dewall was transported to an area hospital after staff initiated life-saving measures.

But emergency medical services could not save Dewall, who was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

“No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger,” per the penitentiary.

Dewall, 39, originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, had been in the Leavenworth facility for one day before his death.

He was found guilty of “check kiting” scheming and forging the signature of a partner in the trucking company he partially owned.

While his efforts temporarily inflated the business’ account balance, the scheme's collapse forced his partners to suffer personally — one claiming personal bankruptcy and the other using personal funds to repay the company’s negative bank balance.

Dewall was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 12 months and one day of imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay $217,441.96 in restitution.

