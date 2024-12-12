IPD: 1 person killed in Thursday afternoon wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died early Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Little Blue Parkway and E. Truman Road.

Just before 1 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection on a crash involving a GMC SUV and another vehicle.

Investigators believe the GMC was going northbound on Little Blue Parkway south of E. Truman Road when the driver lost control attempting to pass the second vehicle.

Two people inside the GMC were ejected when the vehicle overturned. One of those victims died from their injuries. The second person was transported to an area hospital.

No injuries were reported in the second vehicle.

