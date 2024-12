KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people in serious condition on Thursday.

The crash happened at US 24 Highway and Arrowhead Ridge, where a Chevrolet Camaro traveling eastbound lost control, left the roadway and rolled over.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected during the crash.

They were transported to a local hospital and are currently in serious condition.

This is a developing story.

