Jackson County Detention Center employee accused of smuggling K-2 laced papers to inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors allege a Jackson County Detention Center employee smuggled papers that were laced with K-2 to inmates being held at the jail.

Aaron D. Copes, 42, is charged with conspiracy to smuggle contraband into the jail.

Deanna K. Clark, Stephanie McDaniel and James A. Booker, who are associates of the inmates, were also indicted in the conspiracy.

According to court documents, Copes worked as a case manager at the jail.

Some of Copes' duties included interviewing inmates daily, providing counseling and meditation for inmates and providing training to correctional officers.

Copes is accused of taking bribe money and sexual favors in exchange for smuggling the contraband into the jail. He would then deliver the contraband to the inmates.

The K-2 would be soaked into the sheets of paper and later smoked by the inmates, according to court documents.

McDaniel is the girlfriend of an inmate, and Clark and McDaniel are their associates.

—

