Family Court Judge rules 16-year-old will be tried in juvenile court on charges in Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Family Court judge ruled Wednesday a 16-year-old will be tried in juvenile court on charges in the Chiefs Super Bowl rally shootings.

The shootings happened February 14 after a parade and Super Bowl victory rally outside Union Station.

The gunfire killed popular local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and wounded at least 20 others.

"After hearing the evidence that was presented by the Jackson County Juvenile Officer and the Juvenile’s attorneys relating to certification, the Administrative Judge determined the Juvenile was a proper subject to be dealt with under the provisions of the Missouri juvenile justice system," according to a statement from the Office of the Juvenile Officer, Family Court.

The release also states the case will be heard in the Jackson County Family Court.

Names of juveniles are kept confidential when their cases are in the juvenile justice system in the Family Court Division.

Two 16-year-olds were charged, one with felony unlawful use of weapon charges and the other on a gun possession and resisting arrest charges.

