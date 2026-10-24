Jackson County grand jury indicts man on charges in Midtown fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County grand jury indicted a Kansas City, Missouri, man in an Aug. 7 shooting at Pizza Hut in Midtown.

Marquez Canton, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to an indictment filed Thursday.

These are the same charges the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Canton, a convicted felon, with earlier this month.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was dispatched to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Pizza Hut near 39th and Main streets.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 A fatal shooting occurred Friday, Aug. 7, in the 3900 block of Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting resulted in the death of one victim, later identified by police as 40-year-old Angelo Jones.

Canton was seen on surveillance video shooting Jones twice from behind inside the restaurant.

Information from an Uber Canton and his friends arrived in and phone records were used to identify him as a suspect, per a court document.

Canton remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center. He is set for an arraignment at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.

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