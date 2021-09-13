Jackson County judge continues review of Kevin Strickland case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge said Monday that more time is needed as he reviews evidence in a case that could lead to Kevin Strickland’s release from jail.

Earlier this month, a Missouri appeals court ruled that the Missouri Attorney General’s office needed more time to review a filing made by Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker’s office that would vacate the triple murder sentence against Strickland.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Harrell had previously set Monday’s hearing for arguments from both the AG and Jackson County prosecutor’s office.

Given the complexity of the case, the judge gave both sides until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file any proposed orders.

The parties will reconvene on Friday morning, Sept. 17, where the judge could ultimately set a date to hear evidence in the case to vacate Strickland’s 1979 murder conviction.

